While there was some excitement among the kids in Southwest Oklahoma over the recent snow that did provide just enough of the white stuff to make a small snowman. However, for area farmers and ranchers there wasn’t enough moisture to start cutting into the drought conditions that worsen with each passing day.
Snow is one of the most beneficial ways to gain moisture during the first quarter of the year because it not only bolsters the moisture levels in the soil, it also adds nitrogen to the soil, but it would have taken many more inches to bolster levels to the point where it could make a difference in the amount of nitrogen that’s needed to increase the yield of the wheat when it’s time to harvest in May and June.
Right now, farmers are taking anything that Mother Nature can offer in the form of moisture as they ponder whether or not their crop is going to produce enough grain to offset the cost of applying the top-dressing that is normally applied in February or March.
The added factor this year is the increase in cost of the ammonia nitrate that has climbed from $300 per ton to $900 per ton, which is keeping some farmers from putting it down this spring. The cost keeps climbing due to the increase in the price of crude oil that is used to produce the fertilizer and the diesel that is used to spread the fertilizer.
But with wheat selling for $7.57 per bushel, there is still a chance for a decent crop if more moisture enters the area during the next couple of weeks.
This is one of those seasons where the well-rounded producer is in a better position to glean profits in any crop that they sewed. For instance, numerous farmers were able to produce dryland cotton that averaged nearly two bales per acre. They were able to get a stand of wheat but because of the lack of moisture during the winter growing season, the outlook for decent yields seemed bleak at best.
“The further north you went, the more snowfall was measured,” one area cooperative staffer said. “There is now a chance for rain a couple of times next week and that could really make it where our area wheat farmers could get better production than anyone thought. If we get those two storms to come through like they are saying—about two days apart--it would be great. We need a couple of inches to get us back to the level we need in the soil, but we want it to be a slow, steady rain.”
For those farmers who use their wheat pasture to raise their calves into stockers that will enter the feedlots, it’s been a tough winter with little or no rain which meant that it took more grain and hay to produce the growth that helped get the calves to the weight that feed lots need.
Lance John was farming more than 1,000 acres at one time but a few years back he decided to slow down and now he’s planting just enough wheat to get his calves to their ideal weight before putting them in his own feedlot.
“My wheat this year never grew enough to even put the calves on there,” John said. “So, I just put them in our feedlot and started them on the feed we use. It’s corn, hay and some other grains that are ground and mixed. We can handle about 800 at a time and it’s good to have that capability on a year like this when we don’t have any wheat pasture.
“I sold one group late last year and will sell these when the price gets up there a little higher. It’s nice to have a place where I can put them when we have a dry winter like this and don’t have any wheat pasture.”
John said that most of the farmers around Lawton are having the same issues with drought that he’s been dealing with but there are some who got a break and did get some important rainfall at key times in the growing cycle.
“I hear there is some good wheat pasture around Wichita Falls and up around Cordell there are some areas with good wheat pasture,” he said. “Somebody also told me that there are areas around Frederick that have some good wheat pasture, but overall, Southwest Oklahoma doesn’t have many fields that are going to produce good crops this summer.”
Another problem for anyone with livestock is the lack of water in ponds, which is forcing many producers to use well water or rural water to keep their livestock watered during the winter.
We’ve visited with numerous livestock producers around the area and they are all facing the lack of water in their ponds to go along with the issues they are facing with the lack of grass in their pastures. Most of them are having to put out more hay and range cubes during cold spells, plus they have to make sure the livestock has water available from some source.