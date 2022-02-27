STILLWATER — Anadarko City Manager Kenneth Corn has been appointed Rural Development State Director.
He has served as city manager in Anadarko since 2015. Corn served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1998 to 2002 and the Oklahoma Senate from 2002 to 2010. At the time of his election to the Senate in 2002, he was the youngest person elected to the body.
During his tenure, Corn chaired the Senate Appropriations Sub-committee for Public Safety and Judiciary and the Retirement and Insurance Committee. In 2010, Corn returned home to Poteau, where he worked in the oil and gas transportation industry.
Rural Development State Directors serve as the chief executive officer of Rural Development in the states and territories and are tasked with carrying out the mission of Rural Development to the benefit of everyone in rural America, according to a press release. In conjunction with the guidance and support of the National Office, State Directors are responsible for promoting the mission and strategic goals of Rural Development and provide key leadership to develop and support a productive, diverse, and inclusive state workforce.