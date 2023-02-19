Budget
Courtesy MetroCreative

While U.S. savings habits are improving, nearly 50 percent of Americans have no more than $500 in the event of an emergency. If you want to ramp up your savings, every little bit helps. Consider these three rules to jumpstart your savings and start building wealth.

1. Create a budget. Track your expenses for one month to discover how much you really spend. Be sure to track everything, including food, utilities, household items and debt payments. Take your total expenses and multiply it by 6. This the amount of money to aim for saving in your emergency fund.