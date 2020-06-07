There was plenty of news last week about the nation’s pandemic-devastated economy. And some of it was even good.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Friday reported that the nation gained 2.5 million jobs in May and that the unemployment rate had fallen to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent in April.
And the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported that it has finally made substantial progress in processing a backlog of unemployment insurance claims.
But every silver lining has a cloud, and the heavens were pouring bad news.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported that Oklahoma’s jobless rate rose to 13.3 percent in April, the latest month for which statistics are available. The numbers were even worse in Southwest Oklahoma, which had three of the four counties with the highest jobless rates: Tillman County, 19.7, the highest in the state; Comanche County, 19 percent, third highest; and Cotton County, 18.9 percent, fourth highest.
The Lawton metro area (Comanche and Cotton counties) was especially hard hit in the leisure services and hospitality industry — including restaurants, hotels and casinos — where employment dropped more than 40 percent compared to March.
The U.S. Department of Labor said that Oklahoma reported an increase of 10,274 initial jobless claims the week ending May 23.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said it had processed 180,000 claim-weeks for unemployment insurance over the last weekend in May, allowing thousands of Oklahomans to collect benefits that totaled $69 million than the previous week. That accounted for 29 percent of the backlog, Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in a news release.