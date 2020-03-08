With the semi-annual hiring fair only a few weeks away, agencies on and off post are offering prospective job-seekers opportunities to prepare themselves to make a good first impression.
First, a free community job workshop for military spouses only is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Business Development Center, 1601 SW Park Ridge Blvd., on the Great Plains Technology Center campus in Lawton.
Hosted by Veterans Solutions 4 Life (Vets4L), the workshop will introduce spouses to a variety of job-related resources available to them on and off the Fort Sill installation.
These resources range from assistance with resume preparation and job interview skills; to tuition assistance; to an array of adult education workshops. Some workshops are held on nights or on weekends, and are provided at no cost to the student. Successful completion can result in an accreditation or certification necessary for certain job applications.
Lawton Workforce Center representatives will be on site to help people register with Workforce Oklahoma.
Immediate job openings, to include a number of teleworking opportunities, will be announced.
Pre-registration is required, as the venue will accommodate 80 participants.
For additional information about Vets4L, or to pre-register for the workshop, call Glenn Waters no later than Monday at 845-596-9062 or email GlennWaters999@gmail.com.
Secondly, a four-day workshop to teach successful ways of translating one’s military experience into written narratives and verbal jargon that civilian workforce hiring managers can understand is scheduled for March 17-20.
Conducted by Artes pro Vita Academy staff, the workshop is free and open to transitioning military personnel from any of the service branches, their eligible family members and military veterans.
It will be held on a recurring basis in the Soldier for Life Transition Complex, 2502 N. Sheridan.
The workshop consists of four sessions, opening with first impressions, winning wardrobes and creating a 60-second pitch. The second session addresses targeted resumes. The last two sessions cover networking, connecting and closing, and the offer and negotiation.
For more information about the academy and its staff, visit www.artesprovita.com.