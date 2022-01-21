DUNCAN — Area residents looking for a job will have the opportunity to visit with Stephens County employers during a job fair today.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway.
During the event job seekers can speak directly with employers about available jobs and fill out applications. Some companies are even planning to interview, hire on site, and offer signing bonuses. Some of the companies planning to attend include Halliburton, Southern Machine Works, Blue Arc Energy, NOV Wilco, Duncan Regional Hospital, and others, according to a press release.
“If people are looking for a job, this is a great way to meet with multiple employers at one time,” Lyle Roggow, President and CEO of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation, said in a press release. “The need to fill jobs is high and we will continue supporting employers by hosting events to bring job seekers and employers together. Providing a single location for employers to find talent and for individuals seeking employment has simplified the process.”
The job fair is free for jobseekers and open to the public.
For more information visit https://ok-duncan.com/workforce/job-fair/ or contact the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation at 580-255-9675 or info@ok-duncan.com.