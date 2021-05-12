The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) will host a career fair at the Hilton Garden Inn & Conference Center, 135 NW 2nd Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Officials will be able to assist claimants as they search for employment opportunities and employers as they look to fill open positions.
“We look forward to hosting Lawton-area employers and those looking for employment at our career fair this Friday,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “Participating employers have more than 700 positions available and ready to be filled in the Comanche County area. Right now is a great time for claimants to look for work, and we encourage anyone looking for employment to register and attend.”
Job seekers will find open positions across a variety of businesses and industries, including Fort Sill Federal Credit Union, Boss Truck Shop, Locke Supply Co., and the Apache Casino Hotel.
“OESC is committed to supporting local workforce development in communities across the state of Oklahoma,” said Zumwalt. “I hope this event will create some relief for businesses in the area that have had trouble filling positions. Employers and job seekers will have the opportunity to network, apply for jobs across a variety of industries and even participate in on-site interviews. At the recent career fairs in Tulsa, some claimants were even hired on the same day.”
Pre-registration is not required, but the agency encourages Oklahomans in the Comanche County area to pre-register to attend the career fair. Claimants who attend can fulfill their weekly work search requirement and network with local employers. Registration information for the May 14 event can be found at http://regpack.com/reg/oesc21.
In addition, OESC is hosting career fairs in Oklahoma City on May 17 and 18. For those who are unable to attend in person, OESC is also hosting a virtual career fair through May 28.