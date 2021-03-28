Engineers and officials at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport still are working to identify and resolve the problem with movement under the new Fire Station No. 2, which is causing minor damage to the structure.
The station, which opened in early 2020, is located on the airport’s northern boundary and houses the specially trained fire crews that respond to aviation emergencies on the airport, as well as emergencies in south Lawton.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said in February that the station is showing signs of movement in the center of the building, evident through problems with tiles and walls. McNally said Tuesday while the building is structurally sound, meaning there is no danger to fire crews, the movement must be addressed because it still is occurring.
“We’re not sure what we have to do yet,” she said of the potential solution.
Airport officials have been working with their engineering firm and a geotechnical firm to isolate the cause of the problem, to include taking core samples from under the building as part of the engineering analysis that the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority’s development committee is overseeing. Airport officials have not commented on the cause of the movement, but the issue was discussed in executive session Tuesday as “pending investigation.” No action was taken in open session.
Because the structure is new, McNally has said the expectation is that contractors will bear the cost of fixing the damage. McNally said Tuesday that a maintenance bond remains in effect and the bonding company has been notified of the issue.
While the damage had been centered on the kitchen in the central area of the building, McNally said firefighters have said doors are not flush with the floor, noting that during the arctic blast earlier this year, the strong winds drove snow under the doors.
Fire Station No. 2, located on Bishop Road, was rebuilt under a $3.9 million construction project awarded to Rich Construction in April 2018. The original station No. 2, built in the 1970s, had structural problems that prompted its replacement. The new station was funded with a combination of federal, state and local dollars.