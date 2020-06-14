What’s a call center with no center? A ribbon cutting without ribbon or cutting, but virtual jobs with an honest-to-goodness paycheck?
Welcome to the way things are done in 2020, when technical advances and a pandemic have made online meetings commonplace and Zoom isn’t about just speed.
In this case, Zoom was all about celebration for business people and officials who gathered virtually to mark the opening of a new venture whose goal is to create 75 work-at-home jobs for Lawton area residents.
The Prosperity Hub in Lawton is the latest launched by the software company Intiuit in cooperation with Sitel, which specializes in customer satisfaction and service.
Intuit — whose products include the QuickBooks accounting program used by many small businesses and TurboTax income tax software — already has seven sites providing about 1,500 jobs, Chief Executive Officer Sasan Goodarzi said. Lawton is the second virtual site and the first in the United States.
“We could not be more excited about what’s ahead of us,” he said during the virtual launch.
“Really, our focus is to improve everyone’s financial life so they can live the life they want.”
The goal is to improve the economic climate and create jobs in areas the company believes have talent but need opportunity and resources, he said.
Lawton’s military population — active-duty personnel, veterans, retirees and their families — was a draw for the companies, according to Taylor Thompson, senior manager of community relations and operations for Sitel.
“They felt like this would be a really good place for a virtual hub to grow,” she said.
Mike Small, chief executive officer of Sitel Americas, said 2020 has been a year of challenges.
“We are in a very different business model than we were three months ago,” he said, noting that 55,000 of the company’s 80,000 associates are now working at home because of the pandemic.
“We are taking what was a traditional brick-and-mortar call center model to a innovative, fresh new approach,” he said.
The virtual ribbon cutting included welcomes from Mayor Stan Booker; Sylvia Burgess, interim president of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce; Gov. Kevin Stitt; and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who was in Washington for a committee hearing on the defense spending bill.
“By choosing Lawton you’ve picked a strong, vibrant community where things are happening,” the senator said. “You came to the right place.”
Thompson is a Lawton native who graduated from MacArthur High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and a master’s degree in behavioral science from Cameron University. She was center director for the University of Upper Iowa at Fort Sill when she was recruited by Sitel.
“We’re just trying to do everything we can to provide these jobs for the community,” she said. “Our goal is to get there as quickly as possible.”