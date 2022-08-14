Bluepeak, the fiber internet provider expanding access in Lawton and several other Oklahoma markets, will hold a meet-and-greet for community members to learn more about the expansion of high-speed internet service to Lawton.
The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, 302 W. Gore.
Bluepeak will be onsite to illustrate the construction and communication process to community members, including a demonstration of their solution to TV streaming, according to a press release. Representatives can answer any questions or concerns about Bluepeak.
Bluepeak broke ground in May in Lawton after announcing a $40 million investment to build a fiber network in the community.
For more information about Bluepeak high-speed internet service in Lawton or to sign up for updates about the construction process, visit mybluepeak.com.