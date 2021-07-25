Activity is increasing at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, and that’s good news for the budget.
The airport, like commercial entities across the nation, suffered a steep drop off in business activity in 2020 during the worsening COVID-19 pandemic. Enplanements (passengers getting on flights in Lawton) fell to 341 in April 2020; passenger loads totaled 4,524 in April 2019. While passenger levels slowly increased as the calendar moved closer to the end of 2020, loads still were significantly below previous years.
“We’re almost to 2019 numbers, with enplanements,” said Airport Director Barbara McNally. “We hope it stays that way through fall.”
The airport boarded 4,514 passengers in June 2021, compared to the 4,813 passengers who boarded in June 2019. Last year, the June number was 1,135 passengers.
Deplanement numbers (the number of passengers getting off aircraft in Lawton) are even better: they totaled 4,731 in June, compared to 4,711 in June 2019. The number was 1,109 in June 2020.
Passenger numbers are important because they influence the federal funding designated to Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport for improvement projects. In addition, more passengers boarding and leaving aircraft typically means more business activity for the tenants who lease space in the airport terminal and who pay a percentage of their revenue to the airport.
McNally has said there are various factors influencing passenger numbers, to include the addition of a fourth daily flight by American Eagle, the carrier that transports passengers between Lawton-Fort Sill and Dallas-Fort Worth. McNally said those daily flights have an average load factor (passengers in seats) of 70 percent, with weekend flights reporting 80 to 90 percent load factors.