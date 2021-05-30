Brandi L. Thomas of Lawton has been named general manager of Hilton Garden Inn Lawton Fort Sill and Convention Center, 135 NW 2nd.
Thomas, a native of Lawton, spent 17 years at City National Bank and Trust and was director of finance at Great Plains Technology Center.
“We are excited to have Brandi Thomas as our general manager,” said Sam Kumar of Lawton Lodging, LLC. “Based on Brandi’s proven track record of success in the service industry, we are confident her overall strength and passion for building relationships will be a great asset to the entire Hilton Garden Inn team and for hospitality in Lawton.”
Thomas is a graduate of Cameron University with a Bachelor of Accounting degree and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration and Entrepreneurship Certificate at the University of Oklahoma.
She serves as vice president of the Board of Management for the Armed Services YMCA, treasurer of the Wichita Mountain Historical Drama, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Southwest Oklahoma, and is a member of Lawton Business Women. She previously served as president of Lawton Business Women, chairwoman of Leadership Lawton Fort Sill, spokesperson for Leadership Class XXIV, and board member of the Mayor’s Commission for the Status of Women and the Cameron University Alumni Association.