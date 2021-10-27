OKLAHOMA CITY — Hilliary Communications announced Tuesday that it will invest more than $45 million to expand high-powered fiber optic internet to several rural communities in Oklahoma and Texas.
Hilliary Communications is headquartered at Medicine Park.
The area of greatest impact will be in southern Oklahoma beginning in the Lawton region and stretching as far east as Talihina, according to a press release.
Hilliary Communications will invest $12.5 million in private funds to match the $32.7 million in federal funds awarded to Hilliary Communications’ regional companies by the United States Department of Agriculture on Aug. 11.
Hilliary Communications will invest $23.3 million in Oklahoma Western Telephone Company in areas around Fanshawe, Red Oak, Talihina and Wilburton. The expansion will serve 947 homes and 17 businesses, including 301 farms or ranches. In addition, one educational facility and two community facilities will be served.
Texhoma Fiber LLC in Talihina will see an investment of $2.6 million. More than 350 homes and 60 businesses will be served, including three educational facilities, two company facilities and two health care facilities.
Southern Plains Cable LLC, which serves Velma and Ratliff City, will see an investment of $2.2 million. Five businesses and 123 homes will be served, including seven farms or ranches.
Tatum Telephone Company in Tatum, Texas, will see an investment of $44.5 million. More than 900 homes and 67 businesses will benefit, including 60 ranches or farms.
“The USDA continues to award our commitment to excellence in building out and deploying rural broadband services,” said Dustin Hilliary, Managing Partner Hilliary Communications. “We are passionate about delivering the best service in these hard-to-reach areas because our company is comprised of a workforce committed to elevating opportunities and improving the quality of life for communities in rural America. We appreciate the State and the Congressional Delegation for making this a priority for advancing Oklahoma.”
Deployment on each of these infrastructure projects will begin in October 2021, with completion varying between one to two years. Impacted customers can learn more about the timeline in their regions by contacting their local Hilliary Communications service provider.