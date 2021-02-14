Hilliary Communications LLC announced Tuesday that it has acquired Prairieburg Telephone Co., a rural telephone company providing service to residents of Prairieburg, Iowa. Hilliary Communication’s experience and expertise in serving rural communities will better serve the needs of Prairieburg Telephone customers.
Prairieburg is a rural community in Linn County, Iowa approximately 30 minutes outside of Cedar Rapids. Prairieburg is part of the three-county Cedar Rapids Metropolitan Statistical Area. Prairieburg offers fiber to the home, DSL, and fixed wireless.
“Our family has been serving rural communities for more than 60 years,” said Douglas Hilliary, Hilliary Communications Board of Directors chairman. “We are pleased to add Prairieburg to the growing list of communities we serve.”
About Hilliary Communications
More than 60 years ago, the Hilliary Family acquired a small telephone company in rural southwest Oklahoma. Now, in its third generation, the company has grown from serving a single community with just 100 access lines covering 22 square miles to serving more than 19,000 customers in 22 counties throughout Oklahoma and Texas. The company offers internet, voice and HilliaryTV. Hilliary Communications continuously researches the marketplace for innovations and strives to improve underserved areas, offering services that exceed customer expectations.
About Prairieburg Telephone Company
Prairieburg provides fiber-to-the-home internet, DSL, and fixed wireless to the community of Prairieburg, Iowa.