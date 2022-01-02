MEDICINE PARK — Hilliary Communications LLC, has announced its acquisition of Southwest Oklahoma Telecommunications Company (SWOI Wireless) and Southwest Oklahoma Telephone Company.
Headquartered in Medicine Park, Hilliary Communications will soon begin upgrades to enhance the network for many of the approximately 3,000 new customers. The Southwest Oklahoma Telephone Company provides service across 750 square miles. The company also will open a new regional office in Duke in Jackson County, according to a press release.
“This acquisition is a continuation of Hilliary Communications’ core mission to improve internet access and quality across rural America,” said Dustin Hilliary, managing partner of Hilliary Communications, in a press release. “We remain focused on expanding our company’s foundation to support bold growth and new services well into the future.”
“Hilliary Communications has thrived over the past 60 years as a family-owned business because of our unwavering dedication to the community,” said Edward Hilliary, managing partner of Hilliary Communications, in a press release. “In this spirit, the Southwest Oklahoma Telecommunications’ office in Jackson County will become a new regional office for Hilliary Communications. We will also soon begin deploying fiber to existing local towers supporting our new customers and expanding their options for affordable, high-speed internet.”
Southwest Oklahoma Telecommunications and Southwest Oklahoma Telephone delivered broadband and telephone services in Harmon, Kiowa, Jackson, Greer and Tillman counties. This marks the second and third major acquisition by Hilliary Communications in the past year, according to a press release.
The acquisitions have received approval from all regulatory agencies.
Hilliary Communications delivers communications services to customers across 22 counties throughout Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa. The company offers internet, voice and HilliaryTV, according to a press release.