H.E. Bailey Turnpike has fully transitioned to PlatePay/cashless tolls between Lawton and Oklahoma City.
Officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said the transition, which went into effect at 2 p.m. Thursday, means all on- and off-ramps have been converted to the new system; the main line was converted the week of June 20. The change means that section of the H.E. Bailey no longer will accept cash to pay tolls and drivers no longer have to stop for toll plazas.
Work still is under way to convert the toll area near Walters to the new system.
PlatePay is a new system that replaces cash. The change means that unless a vehicle has PikePass, the PlatePay system will shoot a picture of the vehicle’s license plate as it is moving through the tolling areas, with a bill sent to the resident who owns the tag. Under new fees approved last month by the turnpike authority, the PlatePay option means a driver traveling between Lawton and Oklahoma City will pay $7.45. The cost is $3.50 with a PikePass and was $4.25 with cash.
The Walters conversion, which will complete the H.E. Bailey project, is expected to begin in August, said Brenda Perry Clark, with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s strategic communications department. The turnpike authority awarded a $17.123 million contract to Duit Construction Company, Edmond, in June for the project, which was to convert side gates at Elgin, Chickasha, Blanchard and the Norman spur, as well as complete gantries (grid work above traffic lanes to hold signs), and roadway work, signage and striping at the Newcastle, H.E. Bailey Spur and Chickasha main lines.
Conversion of the Walters toll plaza, which will include bridge rehabilitation at Oklahoma 5, was expected to be the most expensive part of the project.
The work will make H.E. Bailey the third turnpike in Oklahoma converted to a cashless system, behind Kilpatrick in Oklahoma City and Kickapoo south of Oklahoma City. Design work is under way on the state’s remaining turnpikes, which are expected to be converted to the cashless system by the end of 2024, Clark said. Until then, those turnpikes continue to use cash and PikePasses, turnpike authority officials said.