OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Monday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .13 to .14 lower. 3.91-4.20.
Buffalo, Davis 3.91; Alva 3.98; Cherokee 3.99; Manchester 4.00; El Reno,
Geary, Medford, Okarche, Okeene, Ponca City, Watonga 4.02; Banner, Perry,
Shattuck, Stillwater 4.05; Clinton 4.07; Hooker, Keyes, Lawton, Temple,
Weatherford 4.10; Frederick 4.12; Hobart 4.15; Eldorado 4.20; Gulf 5.35.
MILO (CWT): .07 to .09 lower. 4.96-6.34. Hobart, Shattuck 4.96; Lawton 5.77; Weatherford 5.95; Buffalo 6.04; Hooker, Keyes, Manchester 6.13; Alva 6.23; Medford 6.32; Ponca City 6.34.
SOYBEANS (BU): .05 higher. 7.93-8.48. Shattuck 7.93; Hooker 7.98; Buffalo 8.20; Weatherford 8.27; Alva 8.32; Medford 8.43; Ponca City 8.45; Stillwater 8.46; Manchester 8.48; Gulf 9.69.
CORN (BU): mostly .05 lower. 3.13-3.53. Manchester 3.13; Medford, Ponca City 3.22; Weatherford 3.28; Shattuck 3.38; Hooker 3.46; Lawton 3.51; Keyes 3.53; Gulf 3.90 3/4.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average
58.49 cents per pound.