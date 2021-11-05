Grain Report for 11/04/2021 – Final

US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Lawton; -10.00Z;5.4925;DN 0.0475;5.4925

US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)

Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Hobart; -40.00Z;5.1925;DN 0.0475;5.1925

Lawton; -35.00Z;5.2425;DN 0.0475;5.2425

Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average

Frederick; Ordinary;-43.00Z;7.4300;DN 0.0475;7.4300

Hobart; Ordinary;-46.00Z;7.4000;DN 0.0475;7.4000

Lawton; Ordinary;-45.00Z;7.4100;DN 0.0475;7.4100

Temple; Ordinary;-43.00Z;7.4300;DN 0.0475;7.4300

