Grain Report for 11/04/2021 – Final
US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton; -10.00Z;5.4925;DN 0.0475;5.4925
US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Hobart; -40.00Z;5.1925;DN 0.0475;5.1925
Lawton; -35.00Z;5.2425;DN 0.0475;5.2425
Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Frederick; Ordinary;-43.00Z;7.4300;DN 0.0475;7.4300
Hobart; Ordinary;-46.00Z;7.4000;DN 0.0475;7.4000
Lawton; Ordinary;-45.00Z;7.4100;DN 0.0475;7.4100
Temple; Ordinary;-43.00Z;7.4300;DN 0.0475;7.4300