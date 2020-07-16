Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Wednesday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .17 to .18 higher. 4.16-4.45.
Buffalo, Davis 4.16; Alva 4.22; Cherokee 4.24; Manchester 4.25; El Reno,
Geary, Okarche, Watonga 4.26; Medford, Okeene, Ponca City 4.27; Banner,
Perry, Shattuck, Stillwater 4.30; Clinton 4.32; Temple 3.34; Hooker, Keyes,
Lawton, Weatherford 4.35; Frederick 4.37; Hobart 4.40; Eldorado 4.45; Gulf
5.59 1/2.
MILO (CWT): Steady. 4.93-6.30. Hobart, Shattuck 4.93; Lawton 5.73; Weatherford 5.91; Buffalo 6.00; Hooker, Keyes, Manchester 6.09; Alva 6.18; Medford 6.29; Ponca City 6.30.
SOYBEANS (BU): .04 to .08 higher. 7.76-8.31. Shattuck 7.76 Hooker 7.81; Buffalo 8.03; Weatherford 8.10; Alva 8.15; Medford 8.26; Ponca City 8.28; Stillwater 8.29; Manchester 8.31; Gulf 9.46 3/4.
CORN (BU): Steady to .01 higher. 3.11-3.50. Manchester 3.11; Medford, Ponca City 3.20; Weatherford 3.26; Shattuck 3.36; Hooker 3.44; Lawton 3.50; Gulf 3.83 3/4.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 58.09 cents per pound.