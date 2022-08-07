AKRON, Ohio — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company reported results Friday for the second quarter of 2022.
“Our second quarter and first half sales were the highest in a decade, reflecting the recent addition of Cooper Tire, the benefit of strong pricing actions across many of our key markets, and volume growth,” said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president.
Goodyear’s second quarter 2022 sales were $5.2 billion, up 31 percent from a year ago. The increase was driven by the Cooper Tire merger, improvements in price/mix, higher volume, and increased sales from other tire-related businesses, according to a press release.
Tire unit volumes totaled 45.6 million, up 21 percent from the prior year’s period. Replacement and original equipment tire unit volume increased 23 percent and 17 percent, respectively, reflecting the addition of Cooper Tire unit volume and growth in our legacy business.
Goodyear’s second quarter 2022 net income was $166 million (58 cents per share) compared to net income of $67 million (27 cents per share) a year ago. There were several significant items in the period, including, on a pre-tax basis, a one-time gain of $95 million on a sale and leaseback transaction related to retail properties in Americas and a gain of $14 million related to a tariff-rate change, partially offset by rationalization charges of $26 million and pension settlement charges of $18 million.
Second quarter 2022 adjusted net income was $131 million compared to adjusted net income of $79 million in the prior year’s quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.46, compared to $0.32 in the prior year’s quarter. Per share amounts are diluted.