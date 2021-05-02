AKRON, Ohio — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company reported first quarter sales Friday of $3.5 billion, up 15 percent from a year ago.
First quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $102 million (43 cents per share) compared to an adjusted net loss of $140 million (60 cents per share) in 2020. Per share amounts are diluted.
The increase was driven by higher volume, improvements in price/mix and favorable foreign currency translation, according to a press release from Goodyear.
Tire unit volumes totaled 35.0 million, up 12 percent from the prior year’s period. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on industry demand moderated relative to the prior year. Replacement tire volume increased 14 percent, reflecting both continuing industry recovery and market share gains, according to the press release.
Goodyear’s first quarter 2021 net income was $12 million (5 cents per share) compared to a net loss of $619 million ($2.65 per share) a year ago. The 2021 period included several significant items, including, on a pre-tax basis, rationalization charges of $50 million primarily associated with a plan to reduce selling, administrative and general expense in EMEA and the modernization of two manufacturing facilities in Germany, and a negative impact of $23 million related to a severe winter storm in the U.S.