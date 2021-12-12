The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company named Cindy Watkins as the new communications manager at the Goodyear-Lawton tire plant. She replaces Jimmy Cagle who will retire in early 2022.
As communications manager, Watkins will be responsible for developing, implementing and managing communications strategies and programs for the plant. She also will represent the company and plant in various capacities with governmental entities, civic organizations and community groups, and she will serve as the plant spokesperson, according to a press release.
Watkins previously served as director of communications at Lawton First Assembly of God church. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
She has spent most of her life in Southwest Oklahoma and has been a resident of Lawton for the past 16 years. She has served on the board of directors of the Christian Family Counseling Center in Lawton and has been involved in numerous activities with the Cache Public Schools, including the past two years as Cache High School Softball Booster Club President.
Watkins is active in church work, participating in the numerous production programs at Lawton First Assembly of God church. She and her husband, Jason, have two daughters: Megan, who is married to Ethan Clark and resides in Kansas City, and Neely, a junior at Cache High School.
“We are very pleased to have Cindy as our communications manager,” said Lawton Manufacturing Director Lester Brooks. “She has a strong background in communications and she knows this community well. She will be instrumental in moving our communications efforts forward, meeting the needs of our plant team, and representing our plant with the local community leadership.”
“I consider it a true privilege to be part of the Goodyear family,” Watkins said. “I’m excited about my role on this amazing team and I look forward to many great years to come.”