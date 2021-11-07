If you need help
CenterPoint Energy offers a number of options to help customers manage natural gas bills.
• Average Monthly Billing: A customer’s monthly bill amounts are evened out across the year to ease the impact of winter payment peaks by spreading the costs over a 12-month period. Customers can enroll for free at www.centerpointenergy.com/averagemonthlybilling or by calling (866) 275-5265.
• Payment Assistance: Any customer who thinks they may have trouble paying their natural gas bill should contact CenterPoint Energy to set up a payment plan. Customers should not wait until they receive a disconnection/shut-off notice or their natural gas service has been disconnected. Visit www.centerpointenergy.com/paymentassistance or call CenterPoint Energy customer service at (866) 275-5265.
• Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program: This federally-funded program helps pay heating costs for income-eligible residential customers. Learn more about the program and how to apply at www.okdhslive.org.
• Energy efficiency programs and rebates: CenterPoint Energy offers a wide range of energy efficiency tips, appliance rebates and energy-saving tools to help customers lower natural gas bills. Visit www.centerpointenergy.com/saveenergy.