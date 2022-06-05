Fort Sill’s private housing contractor said while there is a waiting list for housing on installation, the process of moving into your own home still moves faster than downtown.
Corvias, a private company that transitioned from the original private contractor Picerne, is in charge of more than 1,800 homes on post dedicated to military personnel with dependents, said Amber McNeil, operation manager for Corvias. That means about 20 percent of Fort Sill’s population lives on installation, with housing ranging from new structures built within the last few years in Buffalo Soldiers Acres (formerly, the Cedar Lakes Golf Course) to the historic 1870s-era homes arranged around the Old Post Quadrangle.
Those who don’t live on post live downtown, in Lawton or in nearby towns, McNeil said.
On-installation housing is a popular option for military personnel and their families and Corvias has “a robust waiting listing,” McNeil said. Fort Sill also approaches the issue differently than do other military installations.
“We don’t make them wait until they have orders in hand,” she said, of a policy on some installations that specifies someone transferring to a new assignment must actually have their orders before they can contact their new duty station and request housing. “They can contact us as soon as they hear they are going to Fort Sill.”
The process makes getting housing on installation here a little faster. Waiting until you have orders in hand means you may arrive so quickly there isn’t time to pass through the waiting list. Requesting housing as soon as you know Fort Sill is your destination means your quarters should be waiting when you arrive.
“We’re able to give them an accurate estimate of when they will get housing,” McNeil said.
It’s all part of a process that was privatized, meaning operated by private contractors rather than being handled by the military as it had been for years. McNeil said the privatizing movement started in the 1990s when congressional leaders realized military entities should be focused directly on the military mission, leaving other issues (such as housing) to specialized contractors. Fort Sill housing was privatized in 2007, with Picerne taking over in November 2008 (Corvias now holds the contract).
Private contractors built 510 new homes and three community centers, and renovated 900 existing units. That renovation is an ongoing effort: McNeil said Corvias recently completed a second round of renovations that included new roofs for the houses on the Old Post Quadrangle. The next step:”Assess what is needed next,” McNeil said.
In fact, the majority of existing houses on installation have been upgraded since 2008. Those upgrades benefit the local economy.
“We contract out are to local vendors,” McNeil said, of repairs and other maintenance issues that Corvias handles for its Fort Sill units.
The Basic Allowance for Housing that the military pays to Corvias is reinvested into the properties for their upkeep and Fort Sill keeps a close watch. McNeil said when structures become vacant, they are assessed by the garrison command to ensure Corvias is doing its job.
But, there should be fewer vacant structures in coming months, McNeil said, explaining that a “brown out” that should begin in mid-August will limit the movement of soldiers.
“You won’t be seeing as many PCS (permanent change of station) movements from mid-August to mid-November,” she said.