The Fort Sill Transition Assistance Program (TAP) will host a Virtual Hiring Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and April 12.
About 50 companies will be in attendance to assist active duty military (those who will leave the service between now and the end of July 2023), spouses, working age dependents, retirees and veterans in obtaining employment opportunities.
There is no charge to attend. Job seekers will have access to numerous positions across various specialties, to include law enforcement, information technology, vehicle and equipment maintenance, linguistics, human resources, logistics, leadership and more.
“We have an obligation to do everything we can to ensure veterans have every opportunity to help them make a smooth and successful transition to the civilian workforce,” Jane Cinningham said, Fort Sill Transition Services Manager. “This hiring event is a great chance to find jobs in the area and nationwide.”