The Fort Sill Transition Assistance Program (TAP) will host a Virtual Hiring Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and April 12.

About 50 companies will be in attendance to assist active duty military (those who will leave the service between now and the end of July 2023), spouses, working age dependents, retirees and veterans in obtaining employment opportunities.

