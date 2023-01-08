Jayson Sims has been named president and Chief Executive Officer of Fort Sill Federal Credit Union.
Sims succeeded Denise Floyd, former president/CEO of Fort Sill Federal Credit Union on Oct. 24, 2022.
Sims formerly held the position as SVP/COO at Mobility Credit Union in Irving, Texas, where he was responsible for directing the operations, lending, contact center and member solutions departments. He holds a Bachelor’s of Business Administration from the University of North Texas. He has served as treasurer for Metrocrest Services, a Dallas County-based non-profit, and held the role of treasurer for the Dallas Chapter of Credit Unions. He hopes to bring that same passion for service to the Lawton/Fort Sill area, according to a press release.
As the CEO for Fort Sill Federal Credit Union, Sims hopes to be able to assist in the development of new processes and procedures that will continue to cultivate positive interactions between FSFCU and the community at large. Through the exploration of improvements in technology and service, Sims aims for FSFCU to become better stewards of their mission, ‘to improve our members’ financial success’ in an effort to have a lasting impact on the associates, members, and community.