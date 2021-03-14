CACHE — David Dorrell, a retired Cache Public Schools Ag teacher and local rancher, was presented the Cooperator of the Year award Wednesday during a brief ceremony at his home.
Receiving the honor from the Comanche County Conservation District (CCCD) never crossed his mind, said Dorrell, who retired from teaching after 39 years.
“This is a big honor,” Dorrell said. “I was just taking care of my place and doing conservation practices. We sometimes forget about the land. We take care of our animals daily but then we forget we must take care of the land too.”
Dorrell, who has 240 acres and raises about 60 head of cattle, worked with the CCCD and the Oklahoma Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to plant grass in eroded land as well as worked to remove areas overgrown with mesquite trees. Without the new grass being planted, Comanche County Conservation District Manager David Kuntz said the soil would have continued to erode and wash away.
The awardee is chosen from among 300 area farmers, said Kuntz. The goal of the award is to encourage conservation of the land and to honor conservationist who go above and beyond to protect the environment and conserve resources.
“It’s very important to conserve,” Kuntz said. “Our world is growing and we have more and more mouths to feed. We need more conservation so we can grow more food and feed all the population.”
Dorrell’s passion for conserving Oklahoma’s resources started with his father, he said. Dorrell’s father worked for the Oklahoma Soil Conservation Service in the 1950s and would tell Dorrell stories of the Dust Bowl that swept through Oklahoma in the 1930s.
Dorrell, a first generation cattle rancher, began teaching Agricultural Education for Cache Public Schools in 1972 and retired in 2011. Since then he has focused on his ranch.
He said he sought help from the NRCS in the ‘90s to help remove mesquite trees, an invasive tree brought into Oklahoma from Texas during the cattle drives of the 1800s, which covered half of his land. The NRCS came in and bulldozed and burned the trees out, making room for Dorrell to plant Bermuda and native grasses for cattle. Since then, Dorrell said he’s been treating his land chemically to hold off the spread of the mesquite tree. He said without the help of the NRCS, he may not have been able to clear the land himself.
“There’s lots of history for me in conservations,” Dorrell said. “That’s how soil conservation and the NRCS started. It was to take care of the land because they saw how all the soil blew away and devastated the whole country.”
For other farmers and ranchers, Dorrell offered his words of wisdom and what helped him earn the honor of Cooperator of the Year.
“Go see David,” Dorrell said. “Go see David and those guys at the NRCS and Farm Service Agency. They’re great and can really help a lot.”