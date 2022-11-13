HVAC unit moved to roof

A 5,700-pound heating and air conditioning unit is moved to the top of the former Sears building at Central Plaza on Thursday. The unit is the first of six which will be placed on the roof of what is now FISTA 1. A crane from TNT of Oklahoma City provided the lift.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Lawton will work closely with state officials as it spends $20 million on the new military defense contractors complex under construction in Central Plaza.

Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority said earlier this month they will work with the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology (OCAST) as they spend $20 million allocated by the State Legislature from Oklahoma’s share of funding in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). OCAST will oversee six projects being funded with ARPA money, and Lawton’s share is in addition to the $6.5 million already being spent to renovate space in the former Sears for what is designated as FISTA 1.