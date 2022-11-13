Lawton will work closely with state officials as it spends $20 million on the new military defense contractors complex under construction in Central Plaza.
Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority said earlier this month they will work with the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology (OCAST) as they spend $20 million allocated by the State Legislature from Oklahoma’s share of funding in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). OCAST will oversee six projects being funded with ARPA money, and Lawton’s share is in addition to the $6.5 million already being spent to renovate space in the former Sears for what is designated as FISTA 1.
This round of funding will cover education, incubator and accelerator space, as well as a sound chamber complex.
Jennifer McGrail, OCAST executive director, said the benefit for Lawton is that OCAST is an experienced agency when it comes to meeting the criteria attached to federal dollars, meaning her agency will be ready to “hit the ground running” when ARPA funding is released in early 2023. McGrail said OCAST now is involved in conversations to determine how the project will be administered.
That experience gives OCAST a decided advantage over other state agencies without experience working with government funding, McGrail said, adding that lack of experience could slow down funding disbursement for some. She said OCAST will reach out to the six entities this week for the data it needs to ensure adherence with federal guidelines. The agency also will draw up a professional services contract that will return to the FISTA Development Trust Authority for approval, McGrail said, pledging to work “fast and furious” to answer questions to minimize delays.
She said the legislative bills allocating ARPA funding don’t go into effect for 90 days, so the earliest funding could be available is Jan. 12. But, she and FISTA members said they will be ready to begin spending the funding as soon as it is available.
Among OCAST’s roles is reporting on those expenditures to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, and to the legislative committee that said it wanted regular briefings so they can watch how funds are being used. Funds will be disbursed through a “draw down system,” McGrail said, adding part of what OCAST is determining is how that system will operate.
Mark Brace, updating other FISTA members, said oversight will be crucial as FISTA prepares to spend $20 million on STEM and MakerSpace classrooms for youth, an incubator and accelerator, and an anechoic chamber complex. An anechoic chamber is a room designed to minimize sound reflections, and FISTA’s plan is to build a complex with multiple chambers, including one large enough to hold a semi.
Brace said the additions reflect an active FISTA Innovation Park.
“It’s evident we have a lot going on,” he said.
Brace said the anechoic chamber will be “one of the most complex buildings in our state,” which is why the project needs oversight. FISTA officials have said they expect the complex to be used by military and military defense contractors, as well as other entities who will pay for the privilege. Brace and others said that is why work should start soon to determine exactly how the complex will operate.
That’s part of the reason the trust authority approved a professional services agreement with Lawton Chamber President Krista Ratliff. That agreement involves Ratliff in areas such as strategic planning and development, funding strategies, helping with applications, and project management of the anechoic chamber, Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, STEM lab and MakerSpace classrooms, and the incubator and accelerator.
Ratliff is contracted to work 20 hours per week on FISTA’s behalf, with anticipation that work would start immediately. FISTA members said Ratliff’s work on their behalf would be in addition to her duties as chamber president, meaning that work would not interfere with that they see as Ratliff’s primary responsibility.
“She is a certified project manager and has other credentials germane to FISTA,” Brace said.