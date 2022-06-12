The FISTA Development Trust Authority is staying with a good thing.
Authority members voted this week to extend existing contracts with their director and property manager for another year, while keeping the same people on the entity’s executive board. The trust authority is the volunteer citizens group that oversees the FISTA Innovation Park, a complex being created inside Central Plaza to house military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
One of the authority’s first actions was naming James Taylor as FISTA director, meaning he oversees the parts of the mall directly associated with FISTA’s military contractor components. The authority also hired Intouch Management Services in January 2021 to oversee the retail portions of the mall, as well as its common areas. Both contracts were extended under the same provisions in the existing fiscal year, with the extensions to begin July 1 (the beginning of the 2022-2023 fiscal year).
Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said FISTA’s executive board met in person with Taylor and is happy with the work he is doing on behalf of FISTA, linking FISTA to potential tenants and the military entities associated with them. Taylor has been working with FISTA since the entity was being overseen by the Lawton Economic Development Corporation, before transitioning into the trust authority in 2020.
In addition, trust authority members agreed they were happy with the job Jason Wells and his Intouch Management Services is doing with the mall’s retail and commons areas. The existing contract gives Intouch control of areas in the 625,000-square-foot mall outside the 205,000 square feet directly related to the FISTA. That includes all existing and potential tenants, and common areas, to include space outside the mall. The $642,000 budget includes $492,000 for payroll and $150,000 in management fees.
Authority members also agreed to retain the three men now serving in executive positions: Fortney as chairman; Mark Brace as vice chairman; and Barry Ezerski as secretary. They also agreed Phil Kennedy should remain as treasurer, a role Kennedy assumed earlier this year after authority member/treasurer Bridget Randle resigned. All four men are original members of the trust authority, named when the City Council created the FISTA Development Trust Authority in 2020.