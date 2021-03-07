The parking lot surrounding Central Mall will come under the direction of the FISTA Development Trust Authority, that group indicated last week.
At issue is a proposal to lease the parking space to the trust authority that the City Council created last summer to manage Central Mall. The City of Lawton purchased the commercial complex for $14.6 million in January to use as its FISTA (FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator), a complex to house military defense contractors that will work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed on post.
While the FISTA will be concentrated in now-vacant areas of the mall — to include the former Sears and Dillard’s department stores, and the former IBC Bank — the complex also will retain retail and food businesses already operating. The FISTA Development Trust Authority hired a commercial property management company to operate that commercial area; the trust authority and FISTA Executive Director James Taylor will oversee the FISTA.
Tuesday, the City of Lawton and the FISTA trust authority took another step in the complex’s development when trust authority members approved a 25-year lease for the parking space around the mall (the council also must approve the agreement), for a fee of $100 per year. While the City of Lawton has held ownership of those parking areas since the mall was built, use was tied to the former owners of the mall through a long-term lease.
Now that the City of Lawton is the new mall owner, both building and parking areas are the city’s to designate. But that doesn’t mean city officials want control or responsibility for those acres of parking.
“Please do,” said City Manager Michael Cleghorn, when FISTA trust authority members asked him whether he really wanted them to take responsibility for the lots.
Cleghorn said it makes sense to have the structure and parking areas under the same authority, which would be the FISTA. Now, the mall is under the control of the FISTA Development Trust Authority while the Lawton Parking Authority (a function of the City Council) controls the parking lots.
Different entities already are discussing options for the parking space, including future FISTA firms that might be interested in building adjacent structures to the main building and commercial entities who might be interested in developing “out parcels” for smaller businesses. Trust authority member Barry Ezerski said officials in the federal courthouse on the southwest corner of the mall also have expressed an interest in securing parking.
That entity already has parking space designated under a previous sublet agreement with the mall’s original owner, Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney, adding that while the trust authority is willing to sublet that parking space, it would retain ownership.
In other updates:
• FISTA Executive Director James Taylor said the staff has been meeting with entities that are helping them develop a prototype lease agreement that will be used by all FISTA tenants, potentially having that document completed by the end of last week. While trust authority members have said they already know of tenants who want to move into the FISTA, they have not announced any names. Taylor said that announcement will be made as soon as FISTA has a signed lease.
• Taylor has recommended the FISTA trust authority continue to allow local health officials to use the vacant Dillard’s store on the mall’s south side as a COVID-19 vaccination site. The Comanche County Health Department coordinated vaccine clinics in the old retail store in late February and the site has been very successful, Taylor said, adding the store provided more than enough space for clients. Central Mall tenants also reported that many of those receiving shots came into the mall to shop after they were done. While the space ultimately will become the second phase of the FISTA, initial efforts are focused on development of the old bank as the Business Integration Center while Sears is being remodeled for use.
• Renovations on the former IBC Bank on the north side of the mall are progressing, with flooring work slated to begin this week, Taylor said. The renovated space will become temporary housing for the first tenant expected for the Sears’ area, as well as providing offices for Taylor and Teira Cole.