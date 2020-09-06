Members of the City of Lawton’s newest trust authority will begin reviewing proposals from construction management firms and negotiating a contract with a director.
City Council members created the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Development Trust Authority Aug. 25 to control and guide development of the FISTA, a technology park for defense contractors that will support two of the U.S. Army’s top priorities housed at Fort Sill: long range precision fires, and integrated and missile defense.
Tuesday’s meeting was an organizational one for the nine-member FISTA Development Trust Authority, but members quickly moved forward after conducting some routine business because of interest in the project. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, the council’s representative on the trust authority, said last week that federal officials have urged Lawton leaders to move quickly on the FISTA because of the interest it has raised.
Burk will chair the three-member committee that will select a construction management firm to help oversee FISTA projects.
Clarence Fortney, who was elected chairman of the trust authority, said the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) FISTA Committee (which he also chaired) already had begun the process of identifying a construction management firm, soliciting requests for qualifications that drew responses from five firms. Fortney said after consultation with City of Lawton attorneys, those sealed responses are being kept at the LEDC office for review by the committee appointed by the trust authority.
Those three committee members — Burk, David Madigan and Barry Ezerski — will open and review those proposals, and return to the full trust authority with a recommendation on someone to handle the professional services.
Trust members have not said what the firm’s responsibilities will entail.
The trust authority’s executive committee will meet with James Taylor to negotiate an employment agreement that would designate Taylor as the FISTA director. Taylor has been functioning as the FISTA project manager for the LEDC, working as the “point man” in talks with potential tenants, and working with state and federal officials for funding, among other duties.
Fortney said the executive committee will bring its recommendation to the full committee for a vote at the October meeting. The executive committee is comprised of Fortney, as trust authority chair; Mark Brace, vice chair; Ezerski, secretary; and Bridget Randle, treasurer.
Taylor said work to establish a FISTA will continue once trust authority members determine a site for the technology park. LEDC had planned to establish the FISTA in the old Fairmont Creamery east of downtown Lawton, but the board voted Aug. 21 to cancel the sale contract after saying there wasn’t enough time to complete needed renovations. Officials will not comment on potential new sites.
Taylor said upcoming work will include providing for a building assessment and/or architectural master plan “once that building is determined.” When that happens, the director will move into the building to continue work (the same plan was set for the Fairmont Creamery site).
Taylor said LEDC also has created a contact list, providing updates and information for defense contractors, defense-related contractors and businesses that have voiced a desire to be part of the FISTA, representing 37 organizations. He also is collaborating with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to help identify state and other funding sources to help with the project (the City Council already has designated $2.5 million in Capital Improvements Program funding).
Other work includes plans to meet next week with a network administrator on Fort Sill to establish the framework for a classified network into the FISTA building; development of marketing and business plans; and development of a working relationship with Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium in Huntsville, Alabama, expected to provide additional support for Lawton’s project.