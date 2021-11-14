Federal stimulus funding could help city leaders reach their goals for Central Plaza and the defense contractor complex and retail businesses located there.
The FISTA Development Trust Authority has approved $65 million worth of projects that their consultant will submit for funding through multiple sources, including the Make America Better Regional Challenge and 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. Trust authority members voted earlier this month to amend its services agreement with Knightsbridge Partners, adding projects that will range from analysis of the potential of outparcels that will fit into an overall downtown revitalization strategy, to completing renovations in the former Sears and Dillard’s stores to house military defense contractors.
The trust authority was created by the City Council in January to operate Central Plaza (then Central Mall) components that will be part of the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) complex. Trust authority members hired Intouch Management Services to operate the retail components and commons area of the mall, focusing their attention on defense contractor space.
While funding is available for renovation of the Sears space (FISTA 1), funding hadn’t been identified for the renovations needed to convert Dillard’s and complete other components. Neither has funding been identified to broaden the appeal of the retail components of the mall, to include concepts being explored to convert part of the mall to open air space.
That’s where federal stimulus funding comes into play, FISTA Development Trust Authority members said.
Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said $65 million in funding proposals designated for coordination by Knightsbridge include defense and retail options, federal funding that can be matched with $1 million that FISTA has been told will be included in earmarks that will be sought by U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole in the federal budget process.
Fortney said the $5 million for research would allow FISTA to explore concepts that trustees and others in the community have been discussing — such as construction of outparcels in what is now parking space — that can be tied to redevelopment efforts to strengthen downtown, to include Southwest C Avenue and Northwest 2nd Street. While the development committee has discussed retail options for those outparcel areas, defense contractors also have an interest in building facilities to support their work inside the mall.
The $40 million sought for innovation development includes buildouts of the mall, as well as concepts and actual designs for that space. Earlier this summer, FISTA members announced an agreement with Texas commercial real developer Burk Collins, who is working on conceptual designs transforming what is now all indoor mall space into outdoor settings, a trend designed to attract retailers and shoppers.
The $15 million cited for the Hotel Lawtonian is centered on a concept still under development. Officials have discussed developing that property, which is located southwest of the mall, within easy walking distance, to temporary housing for FISTA contractors, trainees or support personnel.
The $5 million identified for the joint unmanned vehicle (drone) project with Oklahoma State University centers on the Research Institution Legion Airfield that would be placed near Elgin, to support Fort Sill projects. Fortney said that ties directly to one of the two Cross-Functional Teams at Fort Sill, which focuses on unmanned aerial projects.
“That’s the two areas we’re focusing on, trying to recruit contractors in,” Fortney said, of work supporting the Cross-Functional Teams.
In October, FISTA board member Mark Brace said funding being sought is federal, not funding “from the state bucket” of monies already awarded to Oklahoma, and calculated to stimulate the economy by supporting and expanding businesses and industries. Brace said the idea is to dream big.
“It’s just things on paper that are a good idea,” he said, describing the wish list of projects the trust authority could pursue as something that “doesn’t exist until we flesh it out and see what makes sense.”
Fortney said FISTA officials expect the formal application period for these projects to be in 2022. Each project will be an individual application that will be considered separately, said Tucker Link with Knightsbridge. He said the trust authority could hear a decision on some funding requests as early as December, explaining some funding sources already have been approved and are waiting for President Joe Biden’s signature.