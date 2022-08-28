Renovations that are converting the former Sears into office and work space for military defense contractors is 50 percent done, officials associated with the FISTA Innovation Park said.

Demolition began in April within the 100,000-square-foot former retail store on the west end of Central Plaza, which will become the first space dedicated to the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) that will provide space for defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.