Renovations that are converting the former Sears into office and work space for military defense contractors is 50 percent done, officials associated with the FISTA Innovation Park said.
Demolition began in April within the 100,000-square-foot former retail store on the west end of Central Plaza, which will become the first space dedicated to the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) that will provide space for defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
Matt Thomas, CEO of project manager Smith & Pickel Construction, said the project remains on track for completion in November.
“Success is on the way,” FISTA Director James Taylor said last week to members of the Greater Lawton Rotary Club, adding Fort Sill military leaders have toured the site and “they are extremely impressed.”
Taylor said the complex represents the vision and cooperation of multiple entities, including the Lawton City Council, city leaders and members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority. He said potential offerings within the complex will support military efforts and the Joint Counter UAS University to be located at Fort Sill that will support all branches of the U.S. military “and select three letter services.”
Thomas said the renovation project is special because contractors are not just creating office space. The complex will provide work space that must be secured, meaning high-level security measures that will allow occupants and their clients to operate safely and securely under federal protocols. FISTA Development Trust Authority members have said that is why Smith & Pickel was selected as project manager: the firm has worked on other projects with high-security construction needs, which Thomas said includes two medical-related projects and the American Precious Metal Exchange in Oklahoma City.
Thomas said called the space a “miniature base,” a complex that will allow contractors to work off a military installation.
The $6.5 million project under way since spring has many facets, to include construction of secured work space for contractors, complete renovation of the north entrance (to include new signage) to create an entry point to the FISTA and its only general public accessible area, and extensive enhancements in the parking lot, to include security fencing.
That security fencing work is under way, with the final posts being set for that new fence, Thomas said. FISTA officials have said once the fencing is put into place, drivers no longer will be able to circle the west side of the mall from within the Central Plaza property. Officials have said that fencing will be erected in coming weeks.
Amenities within the complex will include a 100-foot by 100-foot conference space suitable for 350 people; and eight office suites that each contain three offices and a conference room. Thomas said five of those suites already are leased to FISTA tenants.
While the most visible progress on the complex has been at the main entrance, Thomas said work is rapidly progressing inside the building. Steel framing has been completed, and dry wall installation has begun in some areas. Thomas said while the project has faced some challenges from problems with the supply chain and from a worker shortage, the project remains on schedule. Tenants are scheduled to begin moving into the complex in December, trust authority members said.