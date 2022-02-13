FISTA’s governing body has announced its intention to continue its management relationship with Intouch Management Services.
The FISTA Development Trust Authority designated Intouch to operate the retail arm of Central Plaza, initially in January 2021 for six months before putting a one-year contract in place beginning July 1, 2021. While that contract still has more than four months to run, FISTA Strategic Operations Manager Teira Cole said the agreement specifies FISTA and Intouch must signal their intent to continue the contract well in advance of its expiration.
That gives the parties until July 1 to put a new one-year contract into place, she said. FISTA officials indicated the existing contract will continue essentially as is.
The trust authority hired Intouch to manage the retail and common areas within the mall property while the authority and FISTA Director James Taylor handle the portions of the mall dedicated to military defense contractors. The management company is designated to work with the retailers and fast food service tenants, with both FISTA and City of Lawton officials saying repeatedly they want those tenants to remain. Jason Wells, with Insight Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, and his staff provide monthly updates of retail activities at FISTA board meetings.
Of the 624,984 square feet of space identified in what was formerly Central Mall, about 205,000 square feet is designated to the FISTA. The remainder is retail and common space.
FISTA’s 2021-2022 budget identified $642,000 for payroll for Intouch Management, which includes mall employees. Trust authority members have said the retail portion of the mall is important because its tenants provide the financial support that allows FISTA to pay its bills, including the $14 million debt the City of Lawton incurred by buying the mall from its previous owner.
Nena Hardy, Insight office/property manager who represented Intouch at the last FISTA board meeting, said rents from tenants are arriving in a timely manner and the group has secured the remaining back payments of rent from the mall’s former owner, meaning Central Plaza “is still financially stable.” This year’s budget had estimated retail tenants would generate an estimated $2.34 million in rents, which pay the debt service but also support things such as utilities, maintenance and upgrades.
While the city’s 2019 Capital Improvements Program is the “collateral” for that debt payment, the mall has continued to cover its debt payment without touching the CIP money, FISTA Chairman Clarence Fortney has said.