The entity designated by the City Council to operate Central Mall has accepted a proposal from a firm that will help secure funding for renovations, but delayed a decision to name a firm to handle a mall “rebranding” campaign.
The FISTA Development Trust Authority made the decisions last week as it continues efforts that are transforming vacant storefronts inside the mall into a FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) to house military defense contractors that are working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed there. At the same time, the trust authority also hired Intouch Management Services to oversee the common areas of the mall and its retail and food businesses that city leaders say they want to continue operating.
Members of the trust authority’s executive committee have met with Knightsbridge Advisers LLC, a firm that specializes in finding funding opportunities for economic development entities. FISTA trust authority members said the firm already has a successful relationship with the Ardmore Development Authority and with those seeking to redevelop Oklahoma City’s Crossroad’s Mall, securing grants to fund infrastructure improvements.
“It’s an opportunity to pick up some funds,” said Ron Nance, FISTA trust authority member and chair of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation (LEDC), about a contract that will cost the trust authority $3,750 a month for six months.
The payoff would be new funding options, said trust authority member Barry Ezerski, adding Knightsbridge is “very confident” it could find at least $1 million for the trust authority.
Nance said LEDC also will be working with Knightsbridge (the LEDC board expects to consider an agreement with the firm this week) and the firm has provided a list of funding opportunities. LEDC already has been asked for a list of activities it wanted funded, and Nance said topping that list is funding for workforce development.
“There are a lot of opportunities with CARES Act funding now,” Nance said.
Trust Authority Chairman Clarence Fortney said there won’t be any conflict between Knightbridge’s efforts and Department of Defense funding opportunities for the FISTA side of the mall, explaining executive committee members expect the emphasis to be on the mall’s retail side and infrastructure work. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, the City Council’s representative to the FISTA, said the decision makes sense.
“Who else writes grants for us?” he asked.
While the FISTA board voted 7-2 to approve the contract with Knightsbridge (banker David Madigan and Mark Brace voted no), the board tabled discussion of a marketing contract with Freestyle Creative Marketing.
Fortney said while the firm has worked successfully with entities in Oklahoma City on rebranding projects, the trust authority’s attorney has recommended tabling action while the agreement is discussed.
Forney, noting plans to “rebrand” Central Mall to reflect a more vigorous image, said there also are multiple entities interested in the project and they should be invited to participate in discussions. He said those entities are as wide ranging as businesses on Southwest C Avenue and Northwest/Southwest 2nd Street, the City of Lawton, Great Plains Technology Center and Cameron University.
“This is bigger than Central Mall,” he said, adding the goal is to bring those entities together for discussions before bringing details back to the full trust authority for a decision.
Trust authority member Bridget Randle said some entities, including those involved in health care, already have had an initial meeting about potential uses and programs for the mall.