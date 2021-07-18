FISTA’s governing board voted Friday to approve contracts for asbestos removal and air conditioning repairs on opposite ends of Central Mall.
The FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Development Trust Authority went through the State of Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services to find a contractor to remove non-friable asbestos found mostly in floor tiling in the former Sears and Dillard’s department stores. Going through the state contract system will cost $154,000 plus $5,000 for bonding, saving the entity about $20,000 over going with a private contractor, said Teira Cole, FISTA strategic operations manager.
Asbestos is a cancer-causing agent that was one a common construction material. Removal is specialty work that must be done by experienced contractors, the reason for a removal contract with someone other than Midwest Wrecking, the Oklahoma City-based firm hired earlier this year to handle the $713,600 interior demolition on both former retail spaces. Demolition is the first step in converting the space to use by military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two Cross-Functional Teams housed there.
Cole said the asbestos was discovered during Midwest Wrecking’s demolition work after those crews discovered suspicious material. A lab confirmed that material as asbestos in late June, and the trust authority and City of Lawton began looking at removal options, ultimately deciding on the Office of Management and Enterprise (a route the City of Lawton has used in similar circumstances, Cole said).
Cole said most of the material is in floor tiles that had been covered with carpeting, discovered when that material was pulled up for demolition. Contractors identified 70,000 square feet of asbestos in the Sears space and 15,000 square feet in Dillard’s, to include glue used to hold up mirrors throughout that store.
The asbestos is non-friable, meaning it is an intact form of the material that doesn’t easily crumble when touched. Potential danger would be posed only to those who had direct contact with the tiles or the glue dots holding up mirrors, FISTA officials said.
Cole said asbestos abatement won’t affect the demolition timeline. Midwest crews already moved to Sears’ penthouse area, which housed the store’s heating/ventilation/air conditioning system, and will work in other areas until asbestos tiles are cleared.
On the retail end of the mall, the trust authority approved a $15,802.16 contract with Cool It to replace a condenser coil in one of the two air conditioning units in J.C. Penney. That work comes under FISTA Development Trust Authority’s authority to handle all aspects of the mall, both FISTA-related and retail.