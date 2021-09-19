An Oklahoma City construction firm has an agreement to oversee conversion of the old Sears store into permanent space for the first tenants of a military defense contractor park being built inside Central Plaza.
Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority voted unanimously Sept. 7 to set a construction management agreement into place with Smith & Pickel Construction Inc., one of four contractors who offered proposals to become the project manager for conversion of former retail space into the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA). The decision comes after Midwest Wrecking, Oklahoma City, completes interior demolition of the old Sears, providing a blank canvas Smith & Pickel and its subcontractors will convert to use for the high security work done by the defense contractors dealing with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross Functional Teams housed there.
Tuesday’s vote came after the full FISTA board directed one of its committees in August to negotiate an agreement with Smith & Pickel. The committee had recommended the firm after meeting with it and three others who expressed an interest in providing oversight of the mall conversion project.
The agreement does not specify a price, beyond noting the construction manager’s fee “shall be based on 6 percent of the cost of the work.” When the FISTA Development Trust Authority approved its budget for the coming year in July, that budget indicated a $2.269 million total cost associated with completing the initial retail conversion.
Teira Cole, FISTA strategic operations manager, said a cost won’t be attached to the project until Smith & Pickel bids its subcontractors, then negotiates with them before bringing those costs back to the trust authority. The construction manager still is negotiating with subcontractors, she said.
Tuesday’s agreement specifies that, as construction manager, Smith & Pickel will be in charge of construction of FISTA offices and multiple interior shell spaces, to include the former Sears, working with the project’s architects, Frankfurt-Short-Bruza Associates. The construction management agreement is similar to the concept the Lawton Board of Education used with Crossland Construction, project manager on the work to build a new Eisenhower Middle School.
The agreement sets the details of that construction project, which is to include construction of spaces “to require varying levels of security classification.” Responsibilities in the pre-construction phase include consultation with the owner and architect on the site, improvements, materials and equipment. The firm also is to set the project schedule and outline preliminary cost estimates, while continuing to work with the architect on preparations of schematic, design development and construction documents.
Smith & Pickel also will work with the trust authority to set the guaranteed maximum price proposal for the project; acceptance of that agreement amendment will designate the start of construction.
FISTA Director James Taylor said while a timeline has not yet been set, authority members anticipate a completion date in early 2022 so tenants can move into the Sears space and begin work. Three defense contractors already have a presence in the Business Integration Center (former IBC bank space on the mall’s north entrance), which is providing temporary housing for employees of Dynetics Technical Solutions, Nemean Solutions and Raytheon until the Sears complex is completed.
Project architect Isaac Hines said in August that FISTA committee members used a ranking system to “grade” the four firms indicating an interest in the project. That ranking system took a variety of issues into account, including the complexity of the buildout necessary to convert what had been retail space into secured space that defense contractors must have while working on projects for the U.S. military, while meeting Department of Defense regulations.
“It’s more technical than what I deal with 80 percent of the time,” Hines said, of the complexities of the defense contractor innovation park that don’t occur during a normal construction project.
Those complexities are what gave Smith & Pickel the edge, committee members said, noting the firm’s work with projects such as Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s campus and data centers.