The FISTA Development Trust Authority hired a contractor last week to begin demolition work inside the old Sears and Dillard’s department stores in Central Mall.
The $713,610 project was awarded to Oklahoma City firm Midwest Wrecking. The contract is the first step in converting the old retail space into new use for a FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA), the stated use for much of the empty retail space in the mall when the City Council approved purchase of the facility in January. The council also designated the FISTA Development Trust Authority, a nine-member citizen committee, to manage the mall, under the guidance of FISTA Executive Director James Taylor.
Tuesday, the trust authority unanimously accepted a bid from Midwest Wrecking to conduct the interior demolition work needed in the retail space on the west end of the mall, vacant since Sears closed in 2017, and the south side of the mall, vacant since Dillard’s left in spring 2020.
Taylor said the FISTA’s architect, Frankfurt, Short, Bruza & Associates, reviewed the bids and recommended Midwest Wrecking, which also was the low bidder. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, the council’s representative on the FISTA trust authority, said while the plan once had been to first demolish the interior of the Sears space, committee members reviewing the project decided it was more cost effective to do all three phases of demolition work at the same time. That was the recommendation of both the committee and the architect.
That work will include interior demolition of the 105,000-square-foot Sears space ($324,570) and its heating/ventilation/air conditioning system contained within a penthouse ($59,430), and the 94,000-square-foot Dillard’s space ($329,610). While the Sears HVAC system has deteriorated beyond repair, the system in the Dillard’s space is only three years old, Taylor said.
Midwest Wrecking’s bid was $419,093 lower than the only other bid submitted, $1,132,703 from Sheffield Construction, located in Comanche County.
Taylor said demolition will begin once the firm acquires the necessary permits from the City of Lawton. He said there wasn’t an exact time frame for that work to begin, but “it could be as early as April 18.”
Trust authority members have said the Sears space would be the first to be renovated for use by defense contractors who are working with the two U.S. Army Cross-Functional Teams housed at Fort Sill. That space will be supplemented by the other largest empty retail space available in the mall, Dillard’s.
That Dillard’s space has been used in recent weeks by the Comanche County Health Department as a COVID-19 vaccine site, but Taylor said health officials said April 16 will be the last time they use the old store because participation has fallen off enough that they can return to their original vaccine space.
Taylor said the glass doors that connect the two retail spaces to the full mall will be boarded up when demolition work begins. He also said signs will be posted to give residents an idea of what is being done. Workers involved in the demolition also will use doors that exit outside the mall complex, rather than interior doors that lead into the mall.
“They won’t bother the tenants,” Burk said, adding Midwest Wrecking has done numerous demolition projects and has a good reputation.
Taylor said the contractor has a 30-day window to complete its work, but officials “expect it to take less than that.” The demolition will remove all traces of retail space, so it can be converted for the specific use of defense contractors.
The demolition contract is the latest in a series of actions that are moving the old retail space closer to a FISTA.
In March, the City of Lawton designated control of all parking spaces around the mall to the trust authority, saying it made sense to keep the mall and parking under one entity. City officials said there already has been talk about designating some parking lot space as out parcels for retail development, or for use by FISTA tenants.