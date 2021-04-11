MORE INFORMATION
FISTA authority expands membership by three
Members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority voted last week to expand their membership.
The decision adds three ex officio members to the current nine-member authority: Albert Rivas, representing Young Professionals of Lawton; Dani Blackburn, representing Lawton Business Women; and Scott Chance, field representative for U.S. Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma.
The ex officio members will serve one-year terms, meaning they will be reappointed each spring to begin a new fiscal year on July 1. Rivas, Blackburn and Chance will serve initial three-month terms, before the trust authority will vote on full-years in June.