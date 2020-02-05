Firehouse Subs held its official grand opening Monday at 3407 Cache Road.
The restaurant opened Dec. 23 with franchisee Thomas Densmore, who also owns a Firehouse Subs location in Wichita Falls, Texas.
A portion of the proceeds from the restaurant goes to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
“Supporting the foundation and our first responders has been important to me since day one. But, it really came to life for me in 2018 when the foundation was able to grant our local police department in Wichita Falls with a tactical robot, which allows the SWAT team to search and clear buildings and keep officers safe,” said Densmore. “I can’t wait to get to know our Lawton guests and partner with them to support our first responders here, and I look forward to providing an additional level of excellent service to them through our drive-thru.
“Hopefully we can do something similar (to the tactual robot in Wichita Falls),” Densmore said. “We would like local firefighter stations to submit a grant.
“I like that they give back. There is a heart to Firehouse Subs.”
Densmore said he received a degree in business administration, and that the Wichita Falls location was his first business.
“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication,” he said. “As long as you have that, you can accomplish a lot of things.
“I’m really excited to be a part of Lawton.”
John Harper, one of the customers, ordered a meatball sub.
“It was good,” Harper said. “We were looking for somewhere to eat and hadn’t eaten here before.”
“It was good,” another customer, Sheron Curtsinger, said. “I’m glad I tried it out.”
Firehouse Subs is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The telephone is 580- 699-7100.