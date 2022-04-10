Federal funding being designated for COVID-19 relief and economic development may help Lawton with crucial infrastructure improvements in the west industrial park.
Tucker Link, president of Knightsbridge Partner, told members of the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA) last week the firm has updated two grants filed late last year under the nation’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will file applications under a new federal program designated specifically for infrastructure needs. Knightsbridge is a firm that specializes in finding funding opportunities for economic development entities. It has contracts with several such entities in Lawton, including CCIDA.
In late October 2021, the federal government designated $1.87 billion in ARPA funding to the State of Oklahoma, with the state receiving half in November (the other half will be received in August). State leaders decided to designate half of those funds to projects related to economic development, through an application process. Knightsbridge submitted two grant applications related to the industrial park located along Goodyear Boulevard in far west Lawton: $15 million on behalf of CCIDA to fund expansion of a natural gas main and $15 million on behalf of Lawton Economic Development Corporation for upgrades to water and sewer mains.
Link said when those grants were submitted, federal officials had not yet completed the regulations that will govern the award of funds. He said those regulations were finally published in January, and Knightsbridge amended its applications to ensure they meet the criteria. Link said those regulations are “tighter,” in terms of what ARPA will fund.
That, in turn, must be taken into account when committees from the Oklahoma House and Senate analyze $15 billion in requests filed in about 1,000 applications from Oklahoma entities.
“The filter will have to be tightened,” Link said, adding because funding requests far outweigh available funding, House and Senate members will have to make hard decisions when assessing applications to see which qualify.
“Water is black and white,” Link said, of funding categories designated under the federal guidelines. “Gas is not specified.”
That doesn’t mean Knightsbridge is giving up on potential funding for the gas main from ARPA funds, especially since Lawton meets the criteria for a distressed area. Sen. John Michael Montgomery and Rep. Trey Caldwell have signed letters of support for the project, which will be included in the application package, and a decision on projects qualified for funding is expected in the next 15-45 days, Link said.
In the meantime, CCIDA authorized Knightsbridge to apply for funds designated to Oklahoma through the bi-partisan infrastructure spending act. Knightsbridge will apply the same data used in the ARPA funding application for the infrastructure funding, in time to meet the May 23 application deadline.
“The gas portion is much more qualified,” Link said of the new funding source, adding he hasn’t given up on ARPA funding.
And, those funding sources aren’t the only federal funding expected to come Lawton’s way for the west industrial park.
CCIDA member Fred Fitch said local economic development entities already know that a plan to turn Goodyear Boulevard into a bypass by expanding it north to link to U.S. 62/Rogers Lane qualifies for federal transportation funding.