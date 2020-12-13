ARDMORE — Noble Research Institute will host a free online learning event Managing Taxes for Agricultural Producers from 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The IRS continues to make changes and modifications to tax laws in an effort to lessen the negative impacts that COVID-19 has had on the United States economy. Some of these changes were effective for 2019 tax returns. Other changes will be specific to 2020 tax year reporting.
This webinar will cover topics such as how to report stimulus payments and manage taxable income as well as many of the details about IRS changes affecting 2020 tax reporting. Tax professionals will be available to answer questions from the online audience.
There is no registration fee, but preregistration is required to receive meeting login details prior to the event. For more information and to register, please visit www.noble.org/events.