City Council members will be asked Tuesday if they want to make an additional investment in the Lawton Farmers Market nearing completion in downtown Lawton.
The indoor/outdoor facility broke ground at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard in November 2020 and is expected to be completed by January, Lawton Farmers Market Institute officials said in October. The facility is designed to provide a year-round site for vendors to sell their produce, rather than having them rotate between indoor and outdoor venues at Cameron University. The 8,000-square-foot building also provides enough indoor space to offer classes and host community activities.
Upon completion, the Lawton Farmers Market Institute will deed the $2.5 million complex to the City of Lawton, which will lease the site in Ned Shepler Park to the institute for $10 a year.
Work continues inside and outside the building, as officials work toward that early 2022 opening date. Council member’s will discuss some of that work Tuesday, including plans for parking.
The facility is built on what used to be part of the parking lot serving city hall, the city hall annex and the old police station. Some of that parking was removed as part of the project; according to city staff, some parking was replaced to “facilitate proper site drainage and access to the vendor bays” in the farmers market building. While council members already had agreed to designate funding to upgrade the parking lot once the building was complete, the architect has since said the best action may not be to simply pour new concrete against the broken concrete drive and entrance from Southwest 4th Street.
Instead, institute officials have asked for support on a better replacement job, one that would cost $90,000 more than what already has been allocated but also one that would create a 11,064 square foot parking lot with eight additional spaces, for 26 total slots. Those spaces are located along the Ned Shepler Park curbline that stretches between Southwest 4th and Southwest 5th Streets, immediately north of the farmers market building and continuing west toward the Lawton YMCA.
Council members designated $200,000 toward the farmers market project in 2020, then agreed in October to add $16,755 from the streets division’s budget to complete the work. A lease agreement for limited support also allows the City of Lawton to allocate $11,700 in hotel/motel tax revenue toward the farmer’s market. The $90,000 would be in addition to those allocations, with the funding source to be determined, according to Tuesday’s agenda commentary.
Council action on Tuesday will amend the lease agreement that allows the City of Lawton to lease the space to Lawton Farmers Market Institute, removing a provision that specifies the institute, at its sole cost, would make any repairs necessary and “any and all structures, facilities, fixtures, or other personal property placed thereof.” That would allow the city to be involved in the parking lot project.
That 50-year lease requires the institute to keep the premises in good order, making repairs as needed, but requiring permission before doing any modification, construction or restoration beyond routine repair and maintenance. The City of Lawton will maintain the grounds surrounding the building and provide water, sewer and trash collection without charge.
Upon termination of the lease, all structures and improvements on the site revert to city ownership.