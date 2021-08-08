OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported Thursday a continued decline in both initial and continued claims, with both four-week moving averages declining. The agency also continues to prioritize reviewing Back-to-Work applications, the agency said in a press release.
“Seeing unemployment claims numbers continue to fall is a positive indicator that our state is making great strides economically,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director in a press release. “We are making significant progress as a state in returning to pre-pandemic unemployment numbers, and we are trending in the right direction.
“The agency is also continuing to prioritize reviewing Back-to-Work Initiative applications and we have received around 4,000 applications from eligible individuals. We’re continuing to expect an increase in applications as the month progresses.”
OESC is reaching out to applicants that started the application process but did not finish or submit their applications.
“The agency is focused on getting as many qualified applicants paid as possible,” said Zumwalt. “Those that began the application process can expect to receive communications from the agency. Please remember that the agency will not ask you to provide personal information through unsecure means like text, email, or phone.”