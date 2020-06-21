DUNCAN — The 80-room Fairfield by Marriott hotel in Duncan opened for business last week.
Located at 1450 Apollo Drive, the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Duncan will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Apollo Hospitality and managed by Integral Hospitality of Birmingham, Ala. General Manager Kendra Blake leads the management team at the hotel for Integral Hospitality and has 19 years of hospitality experience.
The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Duncan offers guests access to the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club, Main Street Duncan, the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center and the Rock Island 905 Railroad Museum.
Each room features a modern lounge chair. The artwork in the room displays photography taken at the Fairfield Farm. The guest rooms also feature a mobile desk, a couch, refrigerator, coffeemaker and microwave.
Additional hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, an outdoor patio with a fire pit, a fitness center, business services, valet laundry service, complimentary Wi-Fi, and two meeting rooms with a combined 539 square feet of meeting space. A complimentary hot breakfast also is available.