SENTINEL — Enel Green Power North America has started construction of the 300-megawatt Seven Cowboy wind project in Kiowa and Washita counties.
Seven Cowboy will be adjacent to the Rocky Ridge project. The project area is bounded by Dill City, New Cordell, Rocky, Hobart and Sentinel. It will be Enel Green Power’s 13th wind farm in Oklahoma, according to a press release.
Enel Green Power started operating its first Oklahoma wind farm, Rocky Ridge, in 2012. Since then, the company has built or started construction on 13 wind farms representing over 2 gigawatts of operating capacity. Enel’s impact in Oklahoma includes the creation of over 130 long-term jobs and over $2 million in support for community initiatives, according to a press release.
Seven Cowboy’s 107 turbines are expected to generate over 1.3 terawatt hours of energy each year, equivalent to the electricity needs of over 120,000 U.S. households and the avoidance of over 758,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year, according to the press release.
The project is expected to generate over $55 million in new local tax revenue for schools and public services, along with over $41 million in payments to landowners, over its lifetime. Construction will involve over 300 construction jobs, and the site will employ around 15 permanent positions. Operations are expected to begin by the end of 2022, according to the press release.
Enel also plans to open a new training center and office in Oklahoma City.
Enel’s new office space will include classrooms and state-of-the art simulation facilities for working inside wind turbines. Courses will include topics such as safety, professional development, working at heights, ladder rescues, turbine repair and troubleshooting. Trainees will learn in multiple settings including classroom discussion, hands-on simulation and virtual reality, according to a press release.
New wind workers supporting Enel’s entire US wind fleet will simulate the experience of climbing and maintaining a wind turbine with trainings held year-round inside an office space that also can support up to 25 office-based employees, according to a press release.