Employers interested in recruiting talented students, alumni and community members are encouraged to participate in Cameron University’s Red River Career Expo, which will take place virtually from Monday, March 8, through Friday, March 12.
For the first time, the Red River Career Expo will offer virtual sessions targeted at various industry segments.
Employers should pre-register at https://www.cameron.edu/RRCE in order to receive Zoom links to the virtual sessions they wish to attend. Registration is free.
During the Zoom sessions, participating employers will provide an overview of their business and explain how job seekers can learn more about employment opportunities.
For more information, email hirecameronaggies@cameron.edu or call 580-581-2209.