With a Friday morning Twitter post, the Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin announced that the April 15 federal tax deadline has been pushed to July in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Citing instruction from President Donald Trump, Mnuchin tweeted the following declaration:
“At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” he explained.”
The declaration hasn’t slowed down the frantic schedule of local certified public accountants. Many remain swamped with paperwork for clients seeking their refunds.
“Even though they’ve extended the deadline, there’s no relief for her (Kristal Miller),” according to an office spokesperson for Kristal Miller CPA.
Chris Caldwell Sr. said that Mnuchin’s post has taken effect and his office has received its federal guidelines regarding the change. His crew at Caldwell Tax Service has been working diligently on customers’ tax paperwork so those who are expecting returns will get them in a timely manner, he said. It’s about providing one less concern to all taxpayers during this National State of Emergency.
“The refunders, they want their money back as soon as they can so it can provide some help,” Caldwell said. “The people who owe, it gives them a little relief too.”
“The reality of it is, we’re just trying to let some people move around more and get out of feeling like they have to get out mandatorily filing,” he said.
While Friday’s extension applies for federal taxes, the State of Oklahoma hasn’t yet followed suit.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma Tax Commission approved an order that would allow deferred income tax payment until July 15 without penalties or interest. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the approval.
The order allows individuals and other non-corporate tax filers to defer up to $1 million or state income tax payments, including self-employment tax. No penalties or interest will be tacked onto tax bills.
The filing deadline, however, remains April 15.
Caldwell said he hasn’t received guidelines from the state advising of an extension of the filing period, but he wouldn’t be surprised if it happens.
“They (the state) generally follows suit with deadlines aligned with federal guidelines,” he said. “I’ve seen that most of my career.”
Caldwell said a new deadline “more than likely will happen.” But you just never know.
“We’re at a standstill in knowing what Stitt’s going to say,” he said. “It doesn’t matter, the people who owe are going to take advantage of it.”
In one of the busiest times of the year for any profession, Caldwell said the stress of the moment adds to the weight of his profession. For his office, his employees are working as much by remote as possible, Caldwell said, adding another burden on the already over-taxed preparers.
“This is probably the craziest thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” Caldwell said. “I know it’s real and I know it’s dangerous but, my gosh, look at this thing, it’s insanity.”