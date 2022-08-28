Eddie C. Sims, Elgin, has been elected as a delegate to the 139th American Angus Association® Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Sims, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 304 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting, according to a press release. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.