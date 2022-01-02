Economic news made headlines in Lawton during 2021.
First came the news that the City of Lawton was putting the finishing touches on buying Central Mall for $14 million as a technology park for defense contractors. The FISTA Development Trust Authority was created to run the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator and to recruit defense contractors. The technology park will be located in the former Dillard’s and Sears retail stores. A management company was hired to operate the retail and common areas.
At least four defense contractors, Camgian Microsystems Corporation, Dynetics Technical Solutions, Raytheon Technologies and Nemean Solutions, announced plans to have a presence in the FISTA. Some of the companies are using space in the former IBC Bank, which was remodeled as the Business Integration Center.
Demolition work was conducted in the former Sears and Dillard’s stores during the summer. In late December, bids were opened to remodel the former Sears. The FISTA Trust Authority is expected to award some of those bids on Tuesday. The remodeling work is expected to be completed by December 2022.
Central Mall also underwent a name change in 2021. The name was changed to Central Plaza as a new concept was unveiled for the mall. Burk Collins & Co., a Dallas commercial real estate developer, was hired to come up with a new concept and a new design for the mall. Their plan, unveiled in August, is to make a portion of the mall an outdoor venue.
Carter Wind Turbines, a subsidiary of Carter Wind Energy, announced in March that it was bringing a new wind facility to Lawton, along with 300 jobs over five years. The company will make a $10 million investment in a facility in Lawton’s westside industrial park that will assemble wind turbines. The turbines will be used in remote areas where communities are “off the power grid,” in terms of drawing electricity for their needs.
The Lawton facility will assemble the turbines and, potentially, shipping them from Lawton to the remote communities that Carter Wind Turbines is targeting in Alaska and Canada. At the time of the announcement, President and CEO Matt Carter said he planned to have the turbines ready to ship by summer 2022. Carter said the positions at the plant will be high-tech ones, to include workers skilled in controls, operations and maintenance of high-tech machinery.
At the time of the announcement, Carter said his goal is to assemble 100 turbines in the first year of production in Lawton, then double that figure every year thereafter.
In April, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., broke ground on an advanced mixer, which will allow the company to improve its mixing capacity. The $50 million investment was the 16th plant expansion or upgrade made since Goodyear arrived in Lawton in 1979.